Trump, Erdogan to meet in Japan

25 June 2019 09:05 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, June 25

By Ali Gasimov – Trend:

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan will meet with US President Donald Trump on the sidelines of the G20 summit in Japan, a senior official of the US administration told reporters at a telephone briefing, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

He stressed that Trump will hold the meetings with leaders of eight countries, including President Erdogan.

“The leaders of the two countries will discuss the issue related to the purchase of S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems by Turkey, as well as bilateral relations,” he said.

The G20 summit will be held in Osaka, Japan on June 28-29. Tokyo will chair the G20 for the first time.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey receives first LNG supplies from Qatar
Oil&Gas 10:12
Turkey adding more military equipment on Syrian border
Turkey 10:11
Structural changes may occur in Turkey’s ruling party
Turkey 09:38
Trump privately talks about ending Japan defense treaty: Bloomberg
US 08:56
Mexico deploys 15,000 troops on US border to stop migration
Other News 07:25
Trump says he sent North Korea's Kim friendly letter
US 06:25
Latest
New UNICEF representative accredited in Turkmenistan
Central Asia 10:27
China, U.S. trade officials talk ahead of Trump-Xi meeting
Other News 10:25
Prices of precious metals up in Azerbaijan
Finance 10:18
Turkey receives first LNG supplies from Qatar
Oil&Gas 10:12
Turkey adding more military equipment on Syrian border
Turkey 10:11
Azerbaijani currency rates for June 25
Finance 09:57
Inactive floating rig in Baku bursts into flames
Society 09:57
Nissan pours cold water on hopes for quick fix to Renault strain
Other News 09:55
Georgian company expands tourism business
Tourism 09:54