Turkey says observation post in Syria's Idlib attacked, no casualties

30 June 2019 01:54 (UTC+04:00)

A Turkish observation post in the Idlib region of northern Syria was attacked by mortar fire launched from territory controlled by Syrian government forces, Turkey’s defense ministry said on Saturday, adding that there were no casualties, Trend reports citing Reuters.

The ministry said a Russian representative in the region had “immediately intervened” to stop the attacks but warned that it had completed preparations to “give the necessary response” if the attacks continued.

There have been similar attacks on Turkish observation posts in the region recently. One Turkish soldier was killed and three others were wounded in an attack on Thursday which the ministry judged to have been deliberate.

