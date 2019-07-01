OIC, Russia strengthening bilateral relations

1 July 2019 14:19 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen will pay a visit to Russia, where a number of issues will be discussed, including those related to strengthening of bilateral relations, a source in the OIC told Trend July 1.

The visit by Yousef Bin Ahmad Bin Abdul Rahman Al-Othaimeen to Moscow will take place on July 2.

“During his visit to Moscow, Al-Othaimeen will hold a series of meetings with Russian officials, and will also meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov,” the source noted.

As part of the visit to Moscow, Al-Othaimeen will also discuss the Palestinian issue.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan urges Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in Turkish economy
Economy 14:17
Rosatom begins second stage of construction of NPP in Uzbekistan
Oil&Gas 11:57
Over 900,000 tourists from Russia visited Turkey in May
Tourism 11:40
Turkish business circles ready to intensify co-op with Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 11:23
Kazakhstan to expand direct flights with Turkey
Economy 11:16
Number of incoming Georgian tourists down in Turkey
Tourism 11:11
Latest
Erdogan urges Japanese entrepreneurs to invest in Turkish economy
Economy 14:17
Ruble purchases down in Kazakhstan
Finance 14:13
Uzbekistan raises tax on alcohol, tobacco
Economy 14:13
Iran Ministry of Culture responsible for foreign currency allocation to import paper
Iran 14:08
First plenary meeting held within 43rd session of UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku (PHOTO)
Society 14:07
CPC-Kazakhstan to purchase valves via tender
Tenders 14:03
Azerbaijan very tolerant country – Vietnam rep
Politics 13:54
Which country imports most of cement produced in Iran?
Business 13:50
Labour-supporting Momentum launches campaign to oust UK PM frontrunner Johnson
Other News 13:43