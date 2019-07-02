Turkey, China eye to increase trade - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey and China intend to increase trade and strengthen relations in all areas, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to China, Trend reports on July 2 with reference to Turkish media.

He said that Ankara and Beijing have the potential to increase trade turnover.

He also noted that Turkey and China have a common opinion on many issues, including with regard to conflicts resolution.

By the end of May 2019, the trade turnover between Turkey and China amounted to $8.387 billion.

In May 2019, Turkey’s exports to China amounted to $1.069 billion, and imports from China stood at $7.318 billion.

