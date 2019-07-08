Ex-speaker of Turkish Parliament may become assistant to the head of state

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 8

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Ex-speaker of the Turkish Parliament Binali Yildirim may become an assistant to President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

It is reported that Yildirim’s appointment will take place after Erdogan’s visit to Bosnia and Herzegovina, scheduled for July 8 of this year.

Yildirim served as the Minister of Transport and Infrastructure of Turkey from 2007 to 2016, as Prime Minister from 2016 to 2018, and as Speaker of the Turkish Parliament from 2018 to February 19, 2019. Afterwards, in connection with his balloting for the post of the head of the Istanbul municipality, Yildirim resigned.

