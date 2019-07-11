Newly appointed US Ambassador to Turkey Satterfield arrives in Ankara

The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Turkey, David Satterfield, arrived in Ankara on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

"We're pleased to announce that U.S. Ambassador-Designate to Turkey, David M. Satterfield, arrived in Ankara today. Welcome to Turkey!" the U.S. Embassy in Ankara said on Twitter.

U.S. President Donald Trump announced Satterfield's candidacy on February, 16. The U.S. Senate designated him on June 28.

Born in 1954, Satterfield stands out as a senior career diplomat of the U.S.

Earning a bachelor's degree from the University of Maryland in 1976, he served as Acting Assistant Secretary of State for Near Eastern Affairs since 2017.

During the presidential term of Barack Obama, Satterfield served as Director General of the Multinational Force and Observers in Rome from 2009 to 2013 and 2014 to 2017.

In 2014, Satterfield was appointed as Special Advisor to the Secretary of State for Libya, based in Tripoli.

During George W. Bush's presidency, Satterfield was the Coordinator for Iraq and Senior Advisor to the Secretary of State from 2006 to 2009.

He also assumed top posts at U.S. missions in Syria, Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Lebanon.

