Perpetrators of attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq identified

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The identities of those who committed an attack on a Turkish diplomat in Iraq have been established, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

It is reported that one of the attackers on the assistant to the Turkish consul Hakan Karacay was a relative of Dersim Dag, a Turkish MP from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

According to the Turkish media, Mazlum Dag, the terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who killed the Turkish diplomat, was born in Turkey’s Diyarbakir province.

On July 17, the armed attack was committed on a restaurant in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq, while there were diplomats of the Turkish Consulate General.

Hakan Karacay, assistant to the Turkish consul, was killed in the attack.

