Perpetrators of attack on Turkish diplomat in Iraq identified

19 July 2019 15:12 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The identities of those who committed an attack on a Turkish diplomat in Iraq have been established, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

It is reported that one of the attackers on the assistant to the Turkish consul Hakan Karacay was a relative of Dersim Dag, a Turkish MP from the opposition Peoples’ Democratic Party (HDP).

According to the Turkish media, Mazlum Dag, the terrorist of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), who killed the Turkish diplomat, was born in Turkey’s Diyarbakir province.

On July 17, the armed attack was committed on a restaurant in Erbil, the capital of the Kurdish autonomous region of Iraq, while there were diplomats of the Turkish Consulate General.

Hakan Karacay, assistant to the Turkish consul, was killed in the attack.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
UAE: intentional metamorphosis
Commentary 14:34
Number of Azerbaijani companies registered in Turkey increases in January-June
Economy 14:26
Cargo transshipment from US via Turkish ports exceeds 9 million tons in June
Economy 14:11
Turkey in talks with Chinese, Russian companies for exploration in Eastern Mediterranean
Oil&Gas 12:48
Cargo from Israel via Turkish ports in June exceeds 7M tons
Economy 12:24
Azerbaijani company eyes to expand flour products variety, range of services
Economy 10:05
Latest
Construction of big residential complex in Baku White City continues
Economy 17:03
Azerbaijani defense minister meets US ambassador, new military attaché (PHOTO)
Politics 17:03
India's Priyanka stopped from visiting site of deadly shooting as tensions flare
Other News 17:00
China to supply locomotives to Uzbekistan
Economy 16:56
Bakcell has largest LTE network in Azerbaijan
ICT 16:49
Romania will be involved in further enlargement of Southern Gas Corridor
Oil&Gas 16:49
Some hotels in Baku suspend room renting
Society 16:49
Kazakh refinery increases fuel manufacturing
Economy 16:38
Azerbaijani company significantly reduces production of building materials
Economy 16:31