Turkish Armed Forces prepare for new large-scale operations in northern Syria

22 July 2019 12:32 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkish Armed Forces are preparing for large-scale operations in northern Syria, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

New military operations against PYD/YPG, the Syrian wing of the PKK, will be carried out in the territory east of the Euphrates River.

On December 12, 2018, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the Turkish armed forces will launch a new military operation in northern Syria against PYD/YPG.

Erdogan said that there are the US soldiers in the ranks of the terrorists in Syria. "Despite the US promised Turkey not to support the Syrian wing of the PKK terrorist organization - PYD/YPG, Washington did not keep its word," the president added.

On June 4, 2018, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo discussed a roadmap on Syria's Manbij during talks in Washington. Earlier, Cavusoglu and Pompeo had a meeting in Brussels and discussed the Operation Olive Branch, as well as other issues.

On January 20, 2018, Turkish Armed Forces, together with the Free Syrian Army, launched the Operation Olive Branch in Afrin, Syria.

On August 24, 2016, units of the Turkish Armed Forces launched the Euphrates Shield Operation against the "Islamic State", and liberated, with the support of the Syrian opposition, Al-Bab town and the border town of Jarablus in northern Syria.

The safety zone in the north of Syria includes a territory 32 kilometers deep and 460 kilometers long along the Syrian border with Turkey. In the case of the creation of this zone, it will be divided into two parts, the first part will start from the Iraqi-Syrian border and will be extended to the Syrian city of Qamishli, because the Syrian government forces control this city.

The second part of the safety zone will start from Qamishli and will be extended to Jarabulus city, which was liberated from the terrorists of the “Islamic State” (IS) as part of the Operation Euphrates Shield conducted by the Turkish Armed Forces in 2016.

Manbij city, where Turkey had previously intended to conduct anti-terrorist operations, is not a part of the safety zone.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 12:56
Four Turkish provinces to be connected by high-speed railway
Economy 12:41
Machinery, equipment occupy almost half of import’s share in Uzbekistan
Economy 12:39
Iranian cargo transshipment via Turkish ports exceeds 2 million tons
Economy 12:18
Russian cargo transshipment via Turkish ports exceeds 25 million tons
Economy 12:08
Uzbekistan exports amounts to $8.4 B
Economy 11:57
Latest
Iran eyes exporting advanced radar systems
ICT 13:09
Saudi Arabia releases Iranian tanker
Iran 13:05
Roscosmos and Kazakhstan to develop base of Baikonur Cosmodrome
Economy 13:03
Azerbaijan buys cotton products from Turkmenistan
Turkmenistan 13:00
Number of enterprises with foreign capital in Uzbekistan almost doubles
Economy 12:56
Fitch assigns rating to Uzbekistan's Ipoteka-Bank
Finance 12:56
Iran says breaks up CIA spy ring, some sentenced to death
Other News 12:56
Oil losing ground to gas
Oil&Gas 12:52
Four Turkish provinces to be connected by high-speed railway
Economy 12:41