Turkish foreign minister: Turkey not going to leave NATO

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 22

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey does not intend to leave NATO, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

According to him, Turkey is an important partner of NATO and the partnership between them continues.

A number of Turkish media sources previously reported that Ankara intends to leave NATO after the acquisition of Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile system.

On July 12, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar announced that sending S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey has commenced. NATO expressed concern over reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

