Turkey to begin actively using S-400 systems in April 2020 - Erdogan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey will begin to actively use the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems in April 2020, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

He said that the supply of components for the Russian S-400 missile systems continues.

He added that everyone, including the US, must understand that Ankara is in dire need of the S-400.

On July 12, Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar announced that sending S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components to Turkey has commenced.

NATO expressed concern over the reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that each member state has the right to independently make decisions about the types of weapons used. However, the Russian systems will be incompatible with the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, and this is a problem, the NATO press service stated.

Earlier, Erdogan said that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news