Turkey to begin testing most modern weapon - Erdogan

26 July 2019 13:49 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Turkey will start testing most modern weapon in the next two months, said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Trend reports referring to Turkish media.

“Due to confidentiality, we don’t disclose the type of this weapon for now, but the whole world will soon know about it,” said Erdogan.

He noted that Turkey has to ensure its defense.

Regarding the suspension of Ankara’s participation in the F-35 program, Erdogan said that this is not a problem for Ankara, and the country will look for an alternative.

During the first 6 months of 2019, the total volume of exports of the defense industry of Turkey amounted to $1.282 billion, which is 4.4 percent more compared to January-June 2018.

As stated earlier by Erdogan, Turkey will strengthen the defense industry and will be among the world leaders in the production of defense products.

"I instruct all law enforcement agencies to refuse to import products of the defense industry. Turkey is able to provide itself with relevant products," Erdogan said.

The head of state noted that in the near future, the country will begin mass production of the domestic tank ALTAY.

Turkey has invested about $35 billion in the defense industry in recent years.

---

