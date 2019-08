Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

An explosion occurred in a military warehouse of one of the military units in Turkey’s southern Hatay province, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media.

Reportedly, no one was injured. The residents living near a military unit were evacuated.

The cause of the explosion is unknown.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news