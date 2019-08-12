Turkey to receive parts for S-400 missile systems in August-September

12 August 2019 14:15 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 12

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The second batch of components of the Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be supplied in August-September, Turkish Minister of Defense Hulusi Akar said.

“Turkey’s airspace must be protected,” Akar added, Trend reports on Aug. 12 referring to the Turkish media.

He stressed that the Americans offered Ankara to buy Patriot air defense systems, but the conditions were unfavorable for Turkey.

“Ankara and Washington are still discussing the purchase of Patriot,” the minister said.

NATO previously expressed concern over the reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has repeatedly stated that each member state has the right to independently make decisions about the types of weapons used. However, the Russian systems are incompatible with the NATO Integrated Air and Missile Defense System, and this is a problem, the NATO press service said.

Earlier, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan stated that the General Staff and the Ministry of National Defense of Turkey will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Defense Ministry: Turkey, US to soon launch coordination center for creation of security zone in Syria
Turkey 14:31
Defense Ministry: Turkey to protect rights of Turkish Cypriots
Turkey 14:07
Illegal immigrants from Iran, Afghanistan detained in Turkey
Turkey 11:17
Turkey says ready for closer ties with Iran in all areas
Turkey 05:01
Erdogan talks on Turkey's new victory over terrorists
Turkey 10 August 17:17
Direct air route to open between Turkey, Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan
Turkey 10 August 12:46
Latest
Export Development Bank of Iran supports non-oil exports
Business 14:54
Major problems in Iran's mining sector
Economy 14:40
Defense Ministry: Turkey, US to soon launch coordination center for creation of security zone in Syria
Turkey 14:31
Defense Ministry: Turkey to protect rights of Turkish Cypriots
Turkey 14:07
Azerbaijani-Iranian commodity turnover grows by 2.2 times
Economy 13:56
PM: Azerbaijan interested in strengthening relations with Turkmenistan
Politics 13:54
Azerbaijan, Iran intend to develop ties in field of insurance
Economy 13:47
Iran purchases nearly 90,000 tons of tea
Business 13:33
Turkmenistan holds large exchange trades in Awaza
Turkmenistan 13:29