16 caught for online gun sales in SW China

Police in southwest China's Chongqing Municipality have busted a 16-member gang for making and selling guns online, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

Police seized seven guns, 2,553 bullets and a large quantity of gun components during a cross-province operation, according to Chongqing Municipal Public Security Bureau.

The online gun-selling gang caught the attention of police in January 2019. An investigation showed that the gang was led by a suspect surnamed Zheng, and had been trading guns online in more than 10 provinces and cities.

A gang member surnamed Qin was caught in Chongqing by local police on Jan. 4, with three guns, 1,876 bullets and a large amount of gun parts seized. Zheng, the leader of the ring, was soon arrested in Zhejiang Province. The rest of the gang members were caught in south Guangdong and northeast Heilongjiang Province.

The case is under further investigation.

Members of the public are not allowed to make, sell or own guns in China. Those found to own guns illegally can face up to seven years in prison.

