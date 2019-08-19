Over 250 people die in road accidents in Turkey in July 2019

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Some 37,200 traffic accidents occurred in Turkey in July 2019, in which 255 people died, Trend reports on Aug. 19 referring to Turkish Police Department.

Some 17,100 people were injured in road accidents.

Reportedly, 5,200 road incidents occurred as a result of side collisions.

Moreover, 48 cases of chain accidents were registered. The reason for 176 accidents that occurred in July 2019 was over speeding.

Some 215 accidents occurred due to drunk drivers. Fines in the amount of 166.7 million Turkish liras were issued to drivers in Turkey in July 2019.

(1 USD = 5.5875 TL on Aug. 19)

---

