Turkey eyes to increase trade with Azerbaijan

26 August 2019 15:21 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 26

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey intends to increase trade with Azerbaijan, a source in the Turkish Ministry of Trade told Trend.

The source noted that Ankara and Baku have enormous potential to increase trade turnover to $5 billion.

The ministry noted that in 2018, the trade turnover of Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $1.853 billion, and against the background of fraternal relations between the countries it looks insignificant.

The ministry also noted that, following the results of six months of this year, trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $907.661 million.

The ministry doesn’t exclude that, by the end of 2019, the trade turnover of Turkey and Azerbaijan will exceed $2 billion.

"Turkey’s export to Azerbaijan over the six months of this year amounted to $699.060 million and import from Azerbaijan to $208.601 million," the ministry said.

In June this year, trade between Turkey and Azerbaijan amounted to $118.468 million.

"Turkey’s exports to Azerbaijan this June amounted to $100.575 million and imports from Azerbaijan to $17.893 million," the ministry said.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26
Society 16:30
Mexico increases beer export to Azerbaijan
Economy 16:18
CBA: Requirements of commissions by some Azerbaijani banks for operations with 500 EUR not violating law
Finance 15:49
Assets of Turkish banks in foreign currency grow by over 27%
Finance 15:09
Azerbaijani technopark launches production of new type of polyurethane sandwich panels
Economy 14:55
Azerbaijan carries out repair and restoration works at Shamkir Hydroelectric Power Station
Economy 14:46
Latest
Macron plays down Trump absence at G7 climate talks
Other News 16:38
President of Turkmenistan begins state visit to Singapore
Turkmenistan 16:34
Genscape will become part of Wood Mackenzie
Oil&Gas 16:32
International Day of Azerbaijani Mugham marked on August 26
Society 16:30
Share price of two Georgian companies rises on London Stock Exchange
Economy 16:23
Mexico increases beer export to Azerbaijan
Economy 16:18
Investment projects for import substitution to be implemented in Kazakhstan
Economy 16:15
G7 leaders near deal to provide $20 million to tackle Amazon fires
Other News 15:57
European Commission to allocate 60M euros to Uzbekistan for 4 projects (Exclusive)
Economy 15:56