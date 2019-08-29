Turkey's former justice minister leaves ruling party

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Former Turkish Minister of Justice Sadullah Ergin hast left the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Along with Ergin, the Former Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay and the Former Minister of Education Huseyn Celik also left AKP.

According to the media reports, the reason for their withdrawal is associated with their joining a new political party, the creation of which is expected in September 2019.

Earlier, Former Minister of Economic Affairs Ali Babacan called the names of the persons who will form a new political party in Turkey.

According to him, a new political party will be created at the beginning of fall by the ex-president of Turkey Abdullah Gul and the ex-deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Besir Atalay.

Ali Babacan left AKP on July 8, 2019. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his exit from AKP.

