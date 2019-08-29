Turkey's former justice minister leaves ruling party

29 August 2019 11:08 (UTC+04:00)

Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 29

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Former Turkish Minister of Justice Sadullah Ergin hast left the ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP), Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Along with Ergin, the Former Deputy Prime Minister Besir Atalay and the Former Minister of Education Huseyn Celik also left AKP.

According to the media reports, the reason for their withdrawal is associated with their joining a new political party, the creation of which is expected in September 2019.

Earlier, Former Minister of Economic Affairs Ali Babacan called the names of the persons who will form a new political party in Turkey.

According to him, a new political party will be created at the beginning of fall by the ex-president of Turkey Abdullah Gul and the ex-deputy chairman of the Justice and Development Party (AKP) Besir Atalay.

Ali Babacan left AKP on July 8, 2019. President of Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan criticized his exit from AKP.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of reintroducing death penalty
Turkey 10:51
Capital of Russian companies in Turkey growing
Turkey 10:18
Erdogan vows US cannot prevent creation of buffer zone in Syria
Turkey 08:21
Turkey says purchase of Russia’s Su-35 and Su-57 fighter jets possible
Turkey 05:21
Total capital of Israeli companies registered in Turkey down
Economy 28 August 21:14
Profit of Turkish banks decreases by over 30%
Finance 28 August 11:16
Latest
Sinopec, PetroChina to register sizable reductions in net income
Oil&Gas 11:31
Demand for Azerbaijani Central Bank's notes exceeds supply
Finance 11:26
Iran cuts price of 83 items of goods
Economy 11:22
Kazakhstan’s Pavlodar region leads by volume of crops harvested
Economy 11:14
'It happens every year', UK minister says of suspending parliament
Other News 11:10
AIIB may finance infrastructure projects in Uzbekistan
Economy 11:02
Azerbaijan, EU to mull institutional, trade chapters of new partnership agreement
Politics 10:55
Erdogan doesn't rule out possibility of reintroducing death penalty
Turkey 10:51
Trump administration tightens citizenship rules for children of U.S. military abroad
Other News 10:51