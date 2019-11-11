Turkey launches large-scale naval exercises (PHOTO)

11 November 2019 12:47 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has launched large-scale naval exercises entitled "Dogu Akdeniz-2019 Davet Tatbikati" in eastern part of the Mediterranean Sea, Trend reports on Nov. 11 referring to the Turkish media.

Some 47 warships and 4,700 servicemen from 15 countries are taking part in the exercises. In particular, servicemen from Spain, Italy and Canada are also involved in the exercises.

---

