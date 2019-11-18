Turkey will launch Syria operation if area not cleared of YPG militants

18 November 2019 22:14 (UTC+04:00)

Turkey’s foreign minister has said that Ankara would launch an operation in northeast Syria if the area was not cleared of what he called terrorists, broadcaster Haberturk reported on Monday, Trend reports citing Reuters.

Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu was quoted as saying that United States and Russia had not done what was required under agreements that halted a Turkish operation against the YPG militia in northeastern Syria last month.

The deal stipulated that the YPG, which Turkey considers a terrorist organization, would be removed from a swathe of land bordering Turkey in northeastern Syria.

