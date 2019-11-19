Erdogan: US president knows why Ankara purchases Russian S-400

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

US President Donald Trump knows the reason for Ankara’s purchase of Russian S-400 air defense systems, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

The Turkish president noted that Turkey had no choice but to purchase the Russian S-400 air defense systems.

Erdogan stressed that Turkey urgently needs to protect its airspace.

Russian S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems will be installed in Turkey in December 2019. After the installation of all S-400 components, Turkey’s anti-aircraft missile system will be ready for their use in April 2020.

On Sept. 12, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that the Russian S-400 air defense systems will be used in Turkey in 2020.

Turkey will not transfer the S-400 systems to anyone and will not use them in other countries, Cavusoglu added.

NATO previously expressed concern over the reports of the delivery of S-400 missile systems to Turkey.

Turkish Minister of National Defense Hulusi Akar said on July 12 that the first batch of S-400 anti-aircraft missile system components was sent to Turkey.

It was stated earlier that the Turkish Ministry of National Defense will determine the exact location of the Russian S-400 missile systems after acquiring the first S-400 shipment.

