Turkey-US trade turnover down by over $80M (Exclusive)

27 November 2019 21:50 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In September 2019, Turkey’s trade turnover with the US decreased by just over $80 million, compared to September 2018, and amounted to just over $1.7 billion, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In September 2019, Turkish exports to the US amounted to $701 million, while imports from the US slightly exceeded $1 billion.

From January through September 2019, Turkey-US trade turnover decreased by $965.3 million, compared to the same period in 2018, and amounted to over $14.4 billion.

Moreover, in the first nine months of 2019, Turkey's exports to the US exceeded $5.9 billion, while imports from the US amounted to over $8.4 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade in September 2019 amounted to $32.1 billion.

In September 2019, Turkish exports grew by 0.08 percent compared to September 2018, and amounted to $15.2 billion.

Imports to Turkey increased by 0.15 percent and reached $16.9 billion.

From January through September, Turkey’s foreign trade amounted to $286.4 billion.

---

