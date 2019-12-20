German, French IS militants deported from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

In the period from Nov. 11 to Dec. 19, 2019, 110 foreign militants of the Islamic State (IS) terrorist organization were deported from Turkey, Trend reports via Turkish media.

There were 21 German citizens and 13 French citizens among the deportees.

On Nov. 11, Turkey began the deportation of previously detained IS terrorists.

On Nov. 14, seven IS terrorists who are German citizens were deported from Turkey.

Turkish Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier said that Turkey will return previously detained IS terrorists to their countries of origin.

Soylu noted that Turkey doesn’t intend to keep these terrorists even if they are deprived of their citizenship.

The interior minister added that 1,200 IS terrorists are being held in Turkish prisons.

Soylu said that during the anti-terrorist Operation Peace Spring in northern Syria, the Turkish Armed Forces detained 287 people related to IS, including women and children.

