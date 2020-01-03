Turkey’s export from Ankara, Istanbul to Kazakhstan exceeds $500M

3 January 2020 11:25 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.3

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

From January through November 2019, volume of export from Ankara and Istanbul to Kazakhstan amounted to $537.8 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend .

During this period, exports from Ankara to Kazakhstan increased by 63.4 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $72.4 million.

Herein, export from Istanbul to Kazakhstan increased by 8.7 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $465.4 million, the ministry said.

In November 2019, export from these countries to Kazakhstan amounted to $50.1 million, the ministry said.

At this time, export from Ankara to Kazakhstan increased by 90.5 percent compared with the same period of 2018, and amounted to $5.3 million.

Herein, exports from Istanbul to Kazakhstan increased by 35.2 percent compared with the same period of 2018, and amounted to $44.8 million, the ministry said.

In the first 11 months of 2019, Turkey;s export increased by 1.3 percent compared with the same period of 2018, amounting to $151.8 billion.

In November 2019, Turkey’s export dropped by 0.7 percent compared with October 2018, and amounted to $14.8 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Turkey’s export from Ankara, Istanbul to Kyrgyzstan rises
Turkey 28 December 2019 13:45
Turkey’s export from Ankara, Istanbul to Kazakhstan exceeds $500M
Turkey 27 December 2019 15:26
Exports from Turkey's Istanbul, Ankara to Georgia exceed $700M
Turkey 24 December 2019 16:03
Turkey exports $80M worth of electrical goods to Kazakhstan
Turkey 18 December 2019 18:42
Turkey's steel exports to Kazakhstan grows by over 35%
Turkey 16 December 2019 14:45
Latest
First agreement inked for commercial use of EastMed pipeline
Oil&Gas 12:21
Prices for non-food products in Uzbekistan up by 10.5% in 2019
Business 12:18
Navoiazot puts up new product at Uzbek Commodity Exchange
Finance 12:04
Azerbaijan sees growth in regional bank deposits
Finance 12:03
Turkmen oil concern extends tender on purchase of various equipment
Tenders 12:02
Iran, Kazakhstan have good trade potential - Chamber of Commerce
Business 11:54
Iran's Supreme National Security Council to hold extraordinary meeting
Iran 11:34
Food products increase most in price in Uzbekistan for 2019
Business 11:33
Iran sends note to US, following assassination of top IRGC commander
Iran 11:14