Turkey's exports to Turkic-speaking countries increase

7 January 2020 10:10 (UTC+04:00)

Access to paid information is limited

News on the website Trend.az marked as , is available ONLY to subscribers of TREND International News Agency.

If you are a subscriber of TREND News Agency, enter your login and password:

azericard

Subscription Information

To subscribe to the publication TREND, getting paid access to the news agency, advertising and purchasing photos, please contact us:

Phone: (+994 12) 437-12-68
E-mail: sales@trend.az

To subscribe to the products of Trend, you can also send an email to subscribe@trend.az, or by filling the form below you will receive full information from sales managers to enter a paid subscription:

Capcha code
Refresh captcha
Related news
Number of vehicles used in Turkey increases
Turkey 10:09
Turkey’s export from Ankara, Istanbul to Kyrgyzstan rises
Turkey 09:17
Turkey’s NATEN company to buy solar power plants
Turkey 6 January 16:18
Culture & Tourism Ministry discloses most popular mode of transport for visiting Turkey
Turkey 6 January 12:35
Turkey sees increase of Georgian tourists
Turkey 6 January 10:49
Cargo transportation by Turkmen trucks to Turkey down
Turkey 6 January 09:20
Latest
Ambassador: Connectivity is clearly Azerbaijan’s priority and Belgium can be an important partner
Transport 10:45
Transactions through Azerbaijan's government payment portal increase
Finance 10:40
White House proposes regulatory principles to govern AI use
US 10:18
Gold, platinum prices up in Azerbaijan on Jan. 7
Finance 10:17
Azerbaijani currency rates for Jan. 7
Finance 10:17
Uzbekistan sets new exchange rates
Finance 10:13
Number of vehicles used in Turkey increases
Turkey 10:09
Uber partners with Hyundai on electric air taxi
US 09:56
Carmaker Rolls-Royce annual sales surge 25%
Europe 09:53