Second collision of ships occurs in Turkey on Jan. 10

10 January 2020 13:40 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A Turkish passenger ferry collided with a 26-meter fishing vessel "Kestanelik" in the Dardanelles Strait, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Passengers of the ferry and the crew of the fishing vessel were evacuated. There are no casualties.

The causes of the incident are not reported yet.

Earlier on Jan.10, the Glard-2 tanker flying the Russian flag collided with a fishing vessel at the confluence of the Bosphorus strait with the Black Sea, which led to the closure of the strait to international vessels.

As a result of the incident, three crew members of the fishing vessel went missing, while three were rescued.

Currently, work is underway to find the missing fishermen. According to preliminary data, the cause of the collision of the Bosphorus was thick fog.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Bosphorus Strait closed due to collision of Russian tanker with fishing vessel
Turkey 11:32
Turkey discloses data for export of chemical products in 2019
World 10:54
Turkey's steel exports down in 2019
Turkey 10:53
Turkish TAV Airports Holding continues talks on buying Kazakhstan’s Almaty airport
Transport 10:51
Turkey's exports to BSEC countries increase
Turkey 10:07
Turkey’s Ministry of National Defense opens tender to rent buses for Air Force
Turkey 10:03
Latest
EBRD to finance construction of sewage systems, electricity lines in Uzbekistan
Business 14:42
Georgian companies to take part in international exhibition in UK
Business 14:29
Кazakhstan's KEGOC to buy spare parts for cars via tender
Tenders 14:18
Gas pipeline under construction in Uzbekistan’s Kashkadarya region
Construction 14:18
Kazakh Bek Air's plane crash: icing considered main reason for crash
Transport 14:08
Azerbaijani Energy Minister talks role of co-op with France
Oil&Gas 14:02
Georgia’s Batumi port reveals volume of industrial oil receipt from Azerbaijan
Oil&Gas 13:55
Chinese company to create silk-growing cluster in Uzbekistan
Business 13:39
Desalination plant to be constructed in Kazakhstan's semi-desert zone
Construction 13:12