Second collision of ships occurs in Turkey on Jan. 10

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 10

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

A Turkish passenger ferry collided with a 26-meter fishing vessel "Kestanelik" in the Dardanelles Strait, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

Passengers of the ferry and the crew of the fishing vessel were evacuated. There are no casualties.

The causes of the incident are not reported yet.

Earlier on Jan.10, the Glard-2 tanker flying the Russian flag collided with a fishing vessel at the confluence of the Bosphorus strait with the Black Sea, which led to the closure of the strait to international vessels.

As a result of the incident, three crew members of the fishing vessel went missing, while three were rescued.

Currently, work is underway to find the missing fishermen. According to preliminary data, the cause of the collision of the Bosphorus was thick fog.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news