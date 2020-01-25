Second earthquake 5.1 in magnitude hits Turkey's Elazig province

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Elazig province at 16:30 p.m. GMT on 25 January, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the report, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 7.2 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or material damages caused by the tremor.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes.​

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news