Second earthquake 5.1 in magnitude hits Turkey's Elazig province

25 January 2020 22:29 (UTC+04:00)

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Elazig province at 16:30 p.m. GMT on 25 January, the Kandilli Observatory and Earthquake Research Institute reported, Trend reports citing Sputnik.

According to the report, the epicentre of the quake was located at a depth of 7.2 kilometres.

There have been no immediate reports about casualties or material damages caused by the tremor.

Turkey is located in a seismically active zone and often suffers from powerful earthquakes.​

