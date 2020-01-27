Export of citrus fruits from Turkey to Turkmenistan increases

Baku, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The export of citrus fruits from Turkey to Turkmenistan increased by 30 percent in 2019 compared to 2018, a source in the Turkish Fresh Fruits and Vegetables Exporters’ Association told Trend on Jan. 21.

"Turkey exported 7,358 tons of citrus fruits to Turkmenistan in 2019," the source said. "Turkey’s income obtained from the export of citrus fruits to Turkmenistan increased by 40 percent in 2019."

Turkey's income obtained from the export of citrus fruits amounted to $5.3 million in 2019, which is one percent of Turkey's total income obtained from the export of citrus fruits in 2019.

The export of Turkish fruits and vegetables decreased by 11 percent and reached over 4 million tons in 2019 compared to 2018.

Turkey's income obtained from export of fruits and vegetables decreased by three percent and reached $2.2 billion in 2019 compared to 2018.

In 2019, 1.1 million tons of fruits were exported from Turkey, which is five percent less compared to 2018. At the same time, Turkey's income obtained from the export of fruits grew by two percent in 2019 and amounted to $846 million compared to 2018.

Export of vegetables from Turkey decreased by two percent and reached 1.2 million tons in 2019 compared to 2018.

Vegetables worth $645 million were exported from Turkey in 2019. Turkey exported 1.6 million tons of citrus fruits in 2019, which is 20 percent less compared to 2018.

Citrus fruits worth $756 million were exported from Turkey in 2019.

--

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news