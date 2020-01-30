Turkey eyes to receive over 50M tourists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey intends to receive over 50 million tourists, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

The minister noted that Ankara intends to increase tourism revenues this year.

Turkey’s tourism revenues may exceed $40 billion this year, Ersoy added.

In November 2019, 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 11.4 percent more compared to November 2018, according to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

From January through November 2019, 42.9 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, the ministry said.

Over the first 11 months of 2019, over 14.4 million tourists visited Antalya, and over 13.7 million tourists visited Istanbul, while over 14.6 million tourists visited other Turkish cities.

