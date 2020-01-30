Turkey eyes to receive over 50M tourists

30 January 2020 18:24 (UTC+04:00)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 30

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey intends to receive over 50 million tourists, Turkish Minister of Culture and Tourism Mehmet Nuri Ersoy said, Trend reports with reference to Turkish media.

The minister noted that Ankara intends to increase tourism revenues this year.

Turkey’s tourism revenues may exceed $40 billion this year, Ersoy added.

In November 2019, 2.1 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 11.4 percent more compared to November 2018, according to Turkey’s Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

From January through November 2019, 42.9 million tourists visited Turkey, which is 14.3 percent more compared to the same period of 2018, the ministry said.

Over the first 11 months of 2019, over 14.4 million tourists visited Antalya, and over 13.7 million tourists visited Istanbul, while over 14.6 million tourists visited other Turkish cities.

---

Follow the author on twitter: @rhafizoglu

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

Related news
Cavusoglu: Turkey to continue paying special attention to Karabakh issue
Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 18:00
Turkey reveals revenues from transport taxation, toll roads in 2019
Turkey 17:14
Zaur Gahramanov: SOCAR Turkey started to get results of its investments in 2019 (INTERVIEW)
Oil&Gas 15:27
Ambassador: Azerbaijan renders assistance to Turkey after deadly quake
Politics 14:37
Turkey evacuates Georgian citizens from China due to coronavirus
Georgia 14:17
Turkey discloses expected inflation rate by late 2020
Turkey 13:35
Latest
Meeting of Azerbaijani and Armenian FMs ends in Geneva
Politics 19:23
Belarus delegation to hold talks on oil export during visit to Kazakhstan
Oil&Gas 19:06
Bank lending up in Azerbaijan's economic regions
Finance 19:06
Payment card turnover up in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:54
Average monthly mortgage breaks historical record in Azerbaijan
Finance 18:47
Azerbaijan sees growth in regional bank deposits
Finance 18:45
Number of organizations to conduct exit poll in Azerbaijan's parliamentary elections increases
Politics 18:43
More people being hospitalized in Kazakhstan due to coronavirus spread
Kazakhstan 18:20
Azerbaijan’s CEC interested in smooth holding of parliamentary elections
Politics 18:00