Erdogan: Turkey increasingly strengthening ties with Pakistan

Turkey is increasingly strengthening ties with Pakistan, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said, speaking in the Pakistani parliament, Trend reports referring to Turkish media Feb. 14.

Turkey and Pakistan have close ties in all areas, including the economy and trade, Erdogan added.

“Turkey is actively supporting Pakistan in the fight against terror,” the Turkish president said.

Erdogan is on an official visit to Pakistan.

Last year, the trade between Turkey and Pakistan amounted to $803.2 million.

