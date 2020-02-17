Number of Turkey's job seekers in Russia sharply drops

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 17

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Russia sharply dropped in January 2020, Trend reports referring to the Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) on Feb. 17.

In January 2020, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Russia to find work through İŞKUR dropped by 73.3 percent compared to January 2019.

In particular, 69 Turkish citizens visited Russia via İŞKUR.

In general, 1,783 Turkish citizens went abroad through İŞKUR in January 2020, which is 10.4 percent more compared to January 2019.

During January 2020, over 87,383 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey, which is 4.8 percent more compared to January 2019.

Some 36.4 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 63.4 percent for men.

In this month, 99.6 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector.

The number of unemployed in Turkey amounted to 4 million people, 50.4 percent of which are women, and 49.6 percent are men.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu