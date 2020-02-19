Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover up in 2019

Turkey 19 February 2020 15:11 (UTC+04:00)
Turkey - Kazakhstan trade turnover up in 2019

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 19

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and Kazakhstan increased by over $68.5 million in 2019, compared to 2018, and exceeded $2.2 billion, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Total exports of Turkey to Kazakhstan amounted $806 million in 2019, while imports from Kazakhstan reached $1.4 billion.

According to the ministry, the Turkey - Kazakhstan trade amounted to over $133.8 million in December 2019, having increased by $491,252, compared to December 2018.

Turkey's exports to Kazakhstan amounted to just over $56 million in December 2019, while imports from Kazakhstan exceeded $77.7 million.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover exceeded $374.2 billion in 2019.

Turkish total exports amounted to over $171.5 billion in 2019, having increased by 2.1 percent compared to 2018.

Turkey's imports amounted to just over $202.7 billion in 2019, indicating a decrease of 9.1 percent compared to 2018.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover amounted to over $33.7 billion in December 2019.

Turkey's exports exceeded $14.6 billion in December 2019, having grown by 6.4 percent, compared to December 2018.

Turkey's imports slightly exceeded $19 billion in December 2019, indicating an increase of 14.9 percent compared to December 2018.

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu

