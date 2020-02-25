Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan down in January 2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 25

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's steel exports to Uzbekistan decreased in January 2020, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

Turkey steel exports to Uzbekistan exceeded $3.2 million in January 2020, which is 38.72 percent less compared to January 2019.

Steel exports from Turkey to Uzbekistan decreased by 14.8 percent in 2019, compared to 2018, and exceeded $56.8 million.

Turkey's steel exports to world markets decreased by 4 percent in January 2020, compared to January 2019, and amounted to over $1.1 billion.

Steel exports accounted for 7.8 percent of Turkey's total exports in January 2020.

Turkey's steel exports exceeded $13.7 billion in the last 12 months (from January 2019 through January 2020), which occupies 7.6 percent of the country's total exports.

