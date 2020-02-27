Turkey establishes field hospitals on border with Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey has established field hospitals on the border with Iran in Agri province due to the spreading epidemic of coronavirus, Trend reports referring to the Turkish media on Feb. 27.

According to the Turkish media, citizens of Iran and Turkey will be quarantined in the field hospitals if they show symptoms of coronavirus.

According to the media, currently 60 people who have crossed the Iran-Turkey border have been sent to various hospitals for medical observations.

Turkish Airlines (THY) has suspended all flights from Iran due to the spread of coronavirus in this country.

Turkey’s Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said that there are no people infected with coronavirus in Turkey, but this does not mean there won't be any.

Iran is one of the recent countries, affected by the rapidly-spreading coronavirus. According to recent reports from the Iranian officials, over 240 people have been infected, 26 people have already died.

The country continues to apply strict measures to contain the further spread.

Reportedly, the disease was brought to Iran by a businessman from Iran's Qom city, who went on a business trip to China, despite official warnings. The man died later from the disease.

The disease in Iran has already spread to at least fifteen Iranian provinces.

Following the reports of coronavirus spread in the Islamic Republic, several countries have taken measures, including closing borders and banning flights.

Meanwhile, the WHO (World Health Organization) has offered its help to Iran, providing certain medicine to the infected.

