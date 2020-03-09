Turkey's export to D-8 countries up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey's export to D-8 countries (Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan) increased by 4.1 percent in January 2020, amounting to $692 million compared to Jan. 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on Mar. 3.

In January 2020, Turkey’s export to the D-8 countries amounted to 4.7 percent of country’s total export for this month.

Turkey’s import from D-8 countries dropped by 38.5 percent in January 2020, and amounted to $657.4 million compared to January 2019. Import of Turkey from D-8 countries amounted to 3.4 percent of country’s total import of Turkey.

Turkey's foreign trade turnover in Jan. 2020 amounted to $33.9 billion.

In Jan. 2020, Turkey's export increased by 6.4 percent compared to Jan. 2019 and amounted to $14.8 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in Jan. 2020 compared to Jan. 2019, amounting to $19.2 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu