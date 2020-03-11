Turkey continues to cancel sporting events due to coronavirus

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 11

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey continues cancelling sporting events due to coronavirus spread threat in the country, Trend reports referring the Turkish media.

All the sporting events scheduled for April and May this year have been canceled, the media said.

Also, Turkey is currently considering to hold football matches with empty tribunes.

Turkey has confirmed the first case of coronavirus infection in the country.

The outbreak in the Chinese city of Wuhan - which is an international transport hub - began at a fish market in late December 2019. The number of people killed by the disease has surpassed 3,000. Over 93,000 people have been confirmed as infected.

Some sources claim the coronavirus outbreak started as early as November 2019. The symptoms include cough, headache, fatigue, fever, aching and difficulty breathing. It is primarily spread through airborne contact or contact with contaminated objects. In mild cases, according to the Chinese authorities, treatment takes about a week, in severe cases - two or more.

Chinese health authorities say that the majority of the people who have died were either elderly or had underlying health problems.

Aside from Mainland China, the cases of coronavirus spreading have also been confirmed in other countries.

Several countries are developing a vaccine against the new virus.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu