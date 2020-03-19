Turkey coronavirus death toll hits 2, cases jump to 191

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19

Trend:

The number of coronavirus cases in Turkey has jumped to 191, with 93 new diagnoses, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca confirmed in a tweet Wednesday, Trend reports citing Turkish media.

He also reported a second death from COVID-19.

“A 61-year-old patient has unfortunately succumbed to the disease. The situation makes it apparent that precautions are imperative to win over this illness,” he added.

The country saw its first victim on Tuesday, an 89-year-old man.

Senior citizens, particularly those 65 and older have a higher risk of death from coronavirus.