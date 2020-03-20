Turkey's export of leather products to Turkmenistan up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Mar. 20

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

Turkey’s export of leather products to Turkmenistan from January through February 2020 made up $672,000, which is 34 percent more compared to the same period of 2019, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on March 17.

Turkey’s export of leather products to Turkmenistan in February 2020 decreased and amounted to $423,000, which is 30.3 percent more compared to February 2019, the ministry noted.

From January through February 2020, export of leather products from Turkey to world markets grew by 8.6 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $285.7 million.

During the reporting period, Turkey’s leather products export has made up 1 percent of the country’s total export.

In February 2020, Turkey exported leather products to world markets worth almost $152.5 million, which is 4.2 percent more compared to the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in January 2020 exceeded $33.9 billion.

Export from Turkey exceeded $14.7 billion in January 2020, which is increase by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

