Turkey's export of grain, legumes to Russia down

Export of grain and legumes from Turkey to Russia decreased by 13.8 percent in January-February 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, making up $23.8 million, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on March 18.

Turkey’s export of grains and legumes to Russia amounted to $8.9 million in February 2020, which is 33.1 percent less compared to February 2019, the ministry said.

In January-February 2020, Turkey's export of grain and legumes to world markets exceeded $1.1 billion, which is 4.7 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Turkey's export of these products made up 4 percent of the country’s total export for January-February 2020.

In February 2020, Turkey exported grains and legumes worth $594.3 million to world markets, which is 5.2 percent more than in the same month of 2019.

Turkey’s export of grain and legumes in February 2020 made up 4.1 percent of the country’s total export.

Over the last 12 months, i.e. from February 2019 through February 2020, Turkey has exported grains and legumes worth $6.8 billion.

Export from Turkey exceeded $14.7 billion in January 2020, which is increase by 6.4 percent compared to January 2019.

Turkey's import increased by 18.8 percent in January 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $19.2 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in 2019 exceeded $374.2 billion.

