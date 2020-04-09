Turkey - China trade turnover up

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 9

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The trade turnover between Turkey and China increased by $229.7 million in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019, exceeding $1.7 billion, Trend reports with reference to the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In February 2020, Turkey’s export to China amounted to $143.6 million, while import from China - $1.6 billion.

From January through February 2020, trade turnover between Turkey and China increased by $583.6 million compared to the same period of 2020, exceeding $3.7 billion.

During the reporting period, export from Turkey to China amounted to $349.5 million, while import from China - $3.4 billion.

Turkey’s foreign trade turnover in February 2020 exceeded $32.2 billion.

In February 2020, export from Turkey increased by 2.3 percent compared to February 2019, exceeding $14.6 billion.

Turkey's import increased by 9.8 percent in February 2020 compared to the same month of 2019 and exceeded $17.6 billion.

From January through February 2020, Turkey's trade turnover exceeded $66.1 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export increased by 4.1 percent compared to the same period of 2019, reaching $29.3 billion.

Over the reporting period, Turkey’s import increased by 14.3 percent compared to the same period of 2019, amounting to $36.8 billion.

The foreign trade turnover of Turkey exceeded $374.2 billion in 2019.

