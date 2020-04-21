Export of Turkish cars to Azerbaijan up in 1Q2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 21

Export of Turkish cars to Azerbaijan increased by 41.17 percent from January 2020 through March 2020 and exceeded $21.9 million, Trend reports citing the Turkish Trade Ministry.

In March 2020, Turkey’s car export to Azerbaijan decreased by 15.66 percent compared to March 2019, amounting to $4.9 million.

In 1Q2020, export of cars from Turkey to world markets dropped by 10 percent compared to the same period of 2019, and amounted to $6.9 billion. Meanwhile, Turkey’s car export amounted to 16.3 percent of the country's total export.

In March 2020, Turkey exported cars worth $2 billion to world markets, which is 28.5 percent less compared to the same month of 2019. Turkey’s export of cars amounted to 15.4 percent of the country's total exports.

From March 2019 through March 2020, Turkey exported cars in the amount of $29.8 billion.

