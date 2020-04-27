Turkey's jewelry exports to US decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Apr. 27

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of jewelry from Turkey to the US made up $53.4 million from January through March 2020, which is 33.3 percent less compared to the same period of last year, Turkey’s Ministry of Trade told Trend on April 22.

In March of this year, Turkey’s export of jewelry to the US amounted to $10.4 million, which is 64.6 percent also less compared to the same month of 2019.

During 1Q2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $894.6 million to world markets, which is 9.6 percent more compared to the same period of 2019.

Export of jewelry from Turkey made up 2.1 percent of the country’s total export from January through March of the current year.

In March 2020, Turkey exported jewelry worth $230.5 million to world markets, which is 22.5 percent less compared to the 1st quarter of 2019, and 2.5 percent of the country’s total export.

Over the last 12 months (from March 2019 through March 2020), Turkey exported jewelry worth more than $4.1 billion.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @rhafizoglu