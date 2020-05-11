Steps for normalization do not mark return to pre-lockdown conditions, Erdogan says

Turkey 11 May 2020 21:47 (UTC+04:00)
Steps for normalization do not mark return to pre-lockdown conditions, Erdogan says

Steps for normalization should not be perceived as a return to the period before March 10, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday following a weekly cabinet meeting, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

Erdogan said that 4-day curfew will be put in place between May 16-19.

He also announced the easing of curfew restrictions for those below the age of 20 and the lifting of travel restrictions on 9 more cities, including Adana, Diyarbakır, Mardin, Trabzon, Ordu, Denizli, Kahramanmarash, Shanlıurfa and Tekirdag.

Tags:
Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news
Death toll in fire at a hospice in Moscow region rises to 10
Death toll in fire at a hospice in Moscow region rises to 10
Another 56 patients with coronavirus die in Moscow
Another 56 patients with coronavirus die in Moscow
COVID-19 claims 58 lives in Moscow over 24 hours; city’s total death toll up to 1,068
COVID-19 claims 58 lives in Moscow over 24 hours; city’s total death toll up to 1,068
Loading Bars
Latest
Steps for normalization do not mark return to pre-lockdown conditions, Erdogan says Turkey 21:47
1,103 new COVID-19 infections detected in Qatar, 23,623 in total Arab World 21:27
Azerbaijan discloses number of coronavirus tests Society 21:04
State Dept.: US policy on Nagorno-Karabakh conflict hasn’t changed Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 21:00
Qatar Airways sees slow recovery in travel from pandemic Arab World 20:21
Afghanistan arrests regional Islamic State leader Other News 19:47
Coronavirus cases in Gulf Arab region surpass 100,000 Arab World 19:29
Azerbaijan confirms 70 new COVID-19 cases, 30 recover Society 19:01
COVID-19 cases in Belarus near 24,000 Other News 18:47
UK coronavirus recovery plan unveiled as death toll tops 32,000 Europe 18:34
Oilseeds sowing area to be expanded in Kazakhstan's Kostanay region Business 18:06
Measures to improve economy's self-sufficiency to be taken in Kazakhstan Business 17:58
Does quarantine regime constitute a Force Majeure event? Economy 17:54
7 insurance companies decrease payments of insurance claims in Azerbaijan Economy 17:52
Azerbaijani ministry talks about development of transport infrastructure Transport 17:31
12 insurance companies increased payments of insurance claims in Azerbaijan in March 2020 Economy 17:16
Housing rent prices increase in Kazakhstan Business 17:10
Agricultural complex for oilseeds processing launched in Kazakhstan's Taldykorgan Business 17:06
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s interest expenses down Finance 17:01
Iran discloses value of Semnan province's exports, imports Business 16:33
Review of Azerbaijani insurance market for collections in March 2020 Economy 16:30
European Gymnastics President: I hope that pandemic leaves as fast as it spread, and we will be together soon Society 16:14
National Iranian Oil Company to put fuel oil on sale Oil&Gas 16:13
Azerbaijani AFB Bank’s business loans up Finance 16:03
Deadline for capital increases of Kazakh microfinance organizations postponed Finance 16:01
Bahar Azadi gold coin price rises in Iran Business 15:49
Review of Azerbaijani energy sector for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 15:47
Average cost of milk powder down in Georgia Business 15:43
Azerbaijan, WHO sign donor agreement (PHOTO) Politics 15:30
Iran reveals production volumes of hydroelectric power stations Oil&Gas 15:21
Azerbaijani AFB Bank discloses data on total liabilities for 1Q2020 Finance 15:13
Iran’s South Pars Gas Company to increase production Oil&Gas 15:12
11th victim of COVID-19 dies at age 81 in Georgia Georgia 15:09
EU regulators to decide on $50 billion Fiat Chrysler, Peugeot deal by June 17 Europe 15:08
Iran says coronavirus hits 1,683 people in past 24 hours Iran 15:08
Azerbaijan’s company producing agricultural products to enter new markets Business 15:07
Turkmenistan's Turkmengaz opens tender to buy electric equipment, chemicals Tenders 15:07
Azerbaijan to increase saffron production Business 15:05
Iran's ex-bank official announces effective currency denomination period Finance 14:54
Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan to build new micro-district, following strong flood Construction 14:36
Azerbaijan's ADY Container announces new cargo transportation terms Transport 14:15
Iran reveals volume of imported basic goods Business 14:04
Turkmenistan to reduce state budget expenditures Business 13:57
Over 150 Georgian citizens return home from Germany Transport 13:56
Turkmenistan to provide rural areas with broadband internet ICT 13:55
Uzbekistan, France pursue comprehensive development of bilateral relations Business 13:54
Iran to provide loans to guilds to compensate losses Business 13:46
Turkey's Trade Ministry reveals figures on export of grain, legumes Turkey 13:38
Georgia's Silk Road Group secures funds from IFU Finance 13:32
Iran's Chadormalu Mining and Industrial Company sets production record Business 13:31
Uzbekistan expands multifaceted cooperation with Bangladesh Business 13:30
France's import of chemical products from Turkey down in April 2020 Turkey 13:28
Georgia to offer over 1 million ha of land to citizens Business 13:26
Indonesia reports 233 new coronavirus infections, 18 deaths Other News 13:20
How COVID-19 benefits digitalization in oil & gas sector? Oil&Gas 13:20
Azerbaijan reveals data on oil-gas operations for 1Q2020 Oil&Gas 13:13
Covid-19 is heavily bearish for global LNG sector Oil&Gas 13:03
Turkey cuts number of commercial flights Turkey 12:53
2020 will mark nadir for global LNG prices Oil&Gas 12:53
Azerbaijani oil prices for May 4-7 Oil&Gas 12:39
Heydar Aliyev International Airport is recognized as best in the world in its category (PHOTO) Economy 12:34
Most popular transport for visiting Turkey named World 12:31
Philippines' coronavirus infections breach 11,000 mark Other News 12:31
Great Britain, UAE purchase cotton yarn from Turkmenistan Business 12:25
Turkey's chemical export to global markets shrinks Turkey 12:25
Kazakhstan reports 12 more coronavirus cases on May 11 Kazakhstan 12:18
Iran's naval exercise goes wrong: 19 servicemen reportedly killed Iran 12:17
Consolidated Contractors Company sees Uzbekistan as priority market spot Business 12:03
Iran's OPEX: Time to go digital, as opposed to traditional trade methods Oil&Gas 11:57
Georgia lifts entry and exit restrictions in Tbilisi Transport 11:54
Georgia's COVID-19 cases stand at 638 Georgia 11:50
Number of Kazakh tourists visiting Turkey in March 2020 shrinks Turkey 11:50
Italian company aims to start meat production in Uzbekistan Business 11:44
Kazakhstan cancels mandatory COVID-19 testing before flights Transport 11:23
Kazakh coal extracting venture to buy accumulators via tender Tenders 11:22
Azebaijani insurers see drop in premiums collection for March 2020 Economy 11:21
Azerbaijan may insure local medical workers treating COVID-19 patients Society 11:20
Iran's Zanjan Province boosts issuing licenses for setting up enterprises Business 11:09
Turkish company gets license for domestic oil&gas exploration Turkey 11:04
Swiss humanitarian channel insufficient to meet Iran's needs? Iran 10:45
Iranian currency rates for May 11 Finance 10:28
Central Bank of Uzbekistan sets exchange rates for May 11-17 Finance 10:04
Armenia violates ceasefire with Azerbaijan 24 times Nagorno-Karabakh conflict 10:04
Azerbaijan's PASHA Insurance launches new campaign for health workers Economy 09:59
Iran to offer shares of railway projects on stock exchange Business 09:54
Thailand reports six new coronavirus cases, no new deaths Other News 09:50
LafargeHolcim's deal to sell Philippines business collapses Other News 09:46
Iran's KGPC announces tender to buy heat exchanger Tenders 09:43
Iran to partially re-open schools Iran 09:41
Uzbekistan confirms 35 new COVID-19 cases Uzbekistan 09:36
EIB stands ready to help countries outside of EU against COVID-19 Finance 09:27
Kazakhstan’s KazTransOil opens tender for equipment repair services Tenders 09:05
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 357 to 169,575 Europe 08:44
Iranian vessel involved in fatal incident: Report Iran 08:12
Mainland China reports 17 new COVID-19 cases amid new infections in Wuhan Other News 07:22
Tokyo stocks open higher on hopes for business restarts under eased restrictions Other News 06:23
World's second-oldest airline, Avianca, driven to bankruptcy by coronavirus World 05:19
5.5-magnitude quake strikes off Japan's Ibaraki Prefecture, no tsunami warning issued Other News 04:28
Death toll in fire at a hospice in Moscow region rises to 10 Russia 03:39
India's ex-PM Manmohan Singh admitted in hospital after chest pain Other News 03:23
All news