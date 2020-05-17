Turkey's daily COVID-19 death toll rises by 44 with 1,368 new confirmed cases

Turkey recorded 44 COVID-19 deaths, 1,368 new cases and 1,825 recoveries in the past 24 hours, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.

The death toll in Turkey from the coronavirus rose to 4,140 in the past 24 hours, Koca said on Twitter, while the total number of coronavirus cases in the country rose to 149,435.

Some 35,369 tests were made in the past 24 hours, according to Health Ministry data.

There are currently 914 coronavirus patients in intensive care units across Turkey.

"An expected decrease has been recorded in our new case numbers, while other data has varied under the general situation. The role of the days we stay at home is significant. Let us all stay at home tomorrow and the day after," Koca said in his message.

Some 15 provinces among the initial 31 cities designated for weekend curfews are under a four-day curfew as of 12:01 a.m. Saturday as part of the ongoing measures to counter the coronavirus.

According to the Interior Ministry, the 15 provinces under curfew include the country’s most populous city Istanbul and the capital Ankara, as well as Balıkesir, Bursa, Eskişehir, Gaziantep, Izmir, Kayseri, Kocaeli, Konya, Manisa, Sakarya, Samsun, Van and Zonguldak.