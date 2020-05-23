Turkey marks decrease in job seekers going to Turkmenistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23

By Rufiz Hafizoglu - Trend:

The number of Turkish citizens looking for job in Turkmenistan from January through April 2020 plunged, Turkish Employment Agency (İŞKUR) told Trend on May 20.

In the reporting period, the number of Turkish citizens visiting Turkmenistan to find work through İŞKUR decreased by 52.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019.

From January through April of current year, 33 Turkish citizens visited Turkmenistan through İŞKUR.

In general, 4.098 Turkish citizens went abroad via İŞKUR during the reporting period, which is 40.3 percent less compared to the same period in 2019.

In April 2020, 30,556 citizens were provided with jobs through this agency in Turkey.

Some 34.6 percent of the total number of employed citizens accounted for women and 65.4 percent for men.

In April 2020, 96.9 percent of the total number of citizens provided with jobs accounted for the private sector, İŞKUR said.

The number of unemployed in Turkey in the reporting month amounted to over 3.6 million people, 48.4 percent of which are women, and 51.6 percent are men.

---

