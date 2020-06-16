Kazakhstan increases cement import from Turkey

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 16

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Cement export from Turkey to Kazakhstan from January through May 2020 doubled compared to the same period in 2019, having made up $5.9 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

In May 2020, Turkish cement export to Kazakhstan rose by 56.4 percent compared to May 2019 and amounted to $758,000.

Turkey’s export of cement to world markets from January through May 2020 went down by 6.9 percent compared to the same period in 2019, having stood at over $1.3 billion.

According to the ministry, the cement export from Turkey amounted to 2.3 percent of the country’s total export for the reporting period.

"In May 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to $250.3 million, which is 29.3 percent less compared to the same month of 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of cement to international markets in May this year amounted to 2.5 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from May 2019 through May 2020), Turkey exported cement worth $3.4 billion.

In April 2020, Turkey’s export of cement to international markets amounted to 2.6 percent of the country’s total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey exported cement worth $3.5 billion.

