Turkey not ruling out leaving Istanbul Convention

Turkey does not rule out leaving the Istanbul Convention, Deputy Chairman of Turkey’s ruling Justice and Development Party (AKP) Numan Kurtulmus said, Trend reports on July 2 citing Turkish media.

According to him, the work on the issue is underway.

“The convention’s signing was a mistake made by Turkey,” he added while not providing further details.

The Council of Europe Convention on preventing and combating violence against women and domestic violence, also known as the Istanbul Convention, was opened for signature in Istanbul on 11 May 2011.

On 12 March 2012, Turkey became the first country to ratify the convention, followed, from 2013 through 2019, by 33 other countries including Albania, Andorra, Austria, Belgium, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Croatia, Cyprus, Denmark, Finland, Estonia, France, Georgia, Germany, Greece, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Monaco, Montenegro, the Netherlands, Norway, North Macedonia, Poland, Romania, Portugal, San Marino, Serbia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland.

