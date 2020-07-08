Turkey reports 1,041 new COVID-19 cases, 208,938 in total

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8

Trend:

Turkey's COVID-19 cases increased by 1,041 on Tuesday, as the total cases climbed to 208,938, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said, Trend reports.

Meanwhile, 22 people died in the past 24 hours, taking the death toll to 5,282, the minister tweeted.

Turkish health professionals conducted 49,302 tests in the past 24 hours, bringing the overall number of tests to 3,782,520, he said.

A total of 2,219 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, raising the total recoveries to 187,511 in Turkey since the outbreak, Koca said.