Recoveries top 202,000 as daily cases remain under 1,000 in Turkey
Turkey recorded 924 new coronavirus cases and 16 deaths in the past 24 hours on Sunday, Trend reports citing Daily Sabah.
The total number of recoveries in the country surpassed 202,000 out of a total of 219,614 infections.
"Nearly 1,000 patients recover every day," Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said in a tweet.
"We also have nearly 1,000 new infections each day," he added, however.
"If we manage to stop new infections, the number of active cases will drop quickly. Our target is increasing the number of recoveries and decreasing the number of new cases," Koca said.
"We can only have some good news if we abide by the precautions," he warned.
