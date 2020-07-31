Forest fire threatens residential area in NW Turkey

A forest fire erupted in Turkey's northwestern province of Canakkale on Thursday, threatening a residential area, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The fire broke out at a forest land in the Yenice district for unknown causes, reported the state-run TRT broadcaster.

Veysel Acar, mayor of the district, was quoted as saying that the blaze has been 300 meters from the Kizildam village.

"Our teams are working to prevent the fire from reaching the village," Acar said, noting that the firefighters are battling the fire aggressively from the land and air.

At the beginning of this month, another forest fire erupted in the same province, causing huge damages.