Turkish export of defense products to int'l markets down in 1H2020

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 7

By Rufiz Hafizoglu – Trend:

Export of defense industry products from Turkey to world markets dropped by 27.2 percent from January through June 2020 compared to the same period of 2019, having stood at $922.9 million, Turkish Trade Ministry told Trend.

Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets for the reporting period amounted to 1.2 percent of the country’s total export.

"In June 2020, Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets amounted to over $167.3 million, which is 19.4 percent more compared to June 2019," the ministry said.

Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets in June this year made up 1.2 percent of the country’s total export.

During the last twelve months (from June 2019 through June 2020), Turkey exported defense products worth more than $2.3 billion.

In April 2020, the country’s export of defense products to world markets amounted to over $160.6 million, which is 18.5 percent less compared to April 2019. Meanwhile, Turkey’s export of defense products to world markets amounted to over 1.6 percent of the country’s total export.

From April 2019 through April 2020, Turkey exported defense products worth more than $2.5 billion.

